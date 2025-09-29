Enzo Maresca’s choices at centre-back are limited, and the Chelsea head coach faces yet another tough decision over who starts against Benfica in the Champions League.

The 45-year-old has been hit hard by injuries at the heart of Chelsea's defence in recent weeks, leaving him with constant headaches over his best centre-back combination.

Levi Colwill has been ruled out for most of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training last month. Wesley Fofana remains sidelined following concussion symptoms sustained against Lincoln City.

Maresca's defensive woes worsened when Tosin Adarabioyo picked up a calf injury and like Fofana, he won't be ready until after the October international break.

It leaves Chelsea to pick from Trevoh Chalobah, Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile, who returned from injury against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

However, for Chelsea's next Premier League match which comes against Liverpool, Maresca will be without Chalobah following his 53rd minute red card against Brighton for bringing down Diego Gomez and denying a goalscoring opportunity.

With the options available, the obvious choice is to start Chalobah alongside one other centre-back against Benfica - then reshuffle for Liverpool.

But Maresca may be wise to look ahead and make a bold call against the Portuguese side.

Maresca has perfect chance to prepare for Liverpool - it could come at a cost

Hato, Badiashile and Acheampong will all be pushing to try to convince Maresca why they should be given the nod in at least one of Chelsea's games this week.

While Chalobah might be regarded as the most reliable option, heading into the Liverpool clash with another fresh pairing could backfire, particularly given the firepower Liverpool possess, including Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah.

Dropping Chalobah against Benfica would give Maresca a valuable opportunity: a chance to test his most likely centre-back pairing for Liverpool in a competitive setting.

Yes, it might backfire. But it also gives Chelsea a moment to proactively prepare for Liverpool's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Given recent results, starting Chalobah would be the safe call - and Maresca wouldn’t be wrong to play it that way. But the alternative might just be more forward-thinking.