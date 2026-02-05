Liam Rosenior's experiments with the back-three system at Chelsea could prove troublesome for a couple of attackers in particular.

Rosenior's decision to use a 3-5-2 formation in the first 60 minutes of the game was quite controversial.

Some saw it as a timid approach, considering Chelsea had already been behind on aggregate, and others call it a sensible move, given Arsenal's threats.

Regardless, it was not enough in the end, and Chelsea are out of the running for the Carabao Cup trophy.

The question is now whether Rosenior will use a similar structure more often.

After all, following the arrival of Mamadou Sarr, he has plenty of centre-back options to even use a back-three as a primary system, just like at Strasbourg.

The one obvious advantage of this system is that the likes of Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, and Reece James would have more freedom to join the attack as wing-backs.

On the flip side, there is one fewer spot for an attacker in a back-three structure.

After Tyrique George's loan move to Everton, Chelsea currently have four wingers competing for starting spots: Pedro Neto, Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jamie Gittens.

In a 3-5-2, for example, there would be no place for these wingers on the pitch, except for maybe Pedro Neto, who is capable of playing as a wing-back.

A 3-4-3 formation provides two spots for wide attackers, at the expense of a number 10. That said, if Cole Palmer is fit and ready to play, he could easily slot in as a right winger, leaving just one winger spot for the others to compete for.

Garnacho and Gittens, who have struggled with consistency since joining the club last summer, would arguably be the two players at most risk of missing out if Rosenior were to utilise the new system more frequently.

On the other hand, versatile defenders such as Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato would definitely welcome this possibility.