The Chelsea notebook: Enzo Maresca's Blues look ready to continue Premier League & European charge
It's been a positive return for Chelsea since they returned from the November international break and it has set Enzo Maresca's side up perfectly heading into the festive period.
Chelsea have won three games in a row since returning after beating Leicester City, 1. FC Heidenheim and Aston Villa to claim a spot in the top four in the Premier League, as well as first place in the Conference League, leaving them on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages.
It's given Chelsea huge confidence ahead of their final eight games of 2024, which sees them come up against Southampton, Spurs, FC Astana, Brentford, Shamrock Rovers, Everton, Fulham and Ipswich Town before the year concludes.
By the time 2025 begins, Chelsea could be in an extremely healthy position in the league in their bid for Champions League qualification, whilst also having their spot in the last-16 of the Conference League confirmed.
After a tricky start to the campaign, the run that awaits Chelsea is more favourable on paper and the momentum they've built offers them a golden chance to accrue vital points to maintain their position in the leading pack.
Absolute Chelsea delivers the Chelsea notebook after a fantastic week which sets them up to face Southampton and Tottenham.
Chelsea are not Premier League title challengers yet
After their comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa, Maresca and Cole Palmer both insisted Chelsea are not ready to compete for the league title despite their strong start to the campaign.
Maresca said: "I do not agree with that. We are not ready to compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and City for many reasons. Because we win today, I am not going to change my idea. We are not ready for that. The good thing is we are improving. Soon, hopefully we can be there."
Meanwhile, Palmer was more cool in his approach. In a BBC interview, he replied: "Nah, it's too early, man."
Enzo Fernandez becoming a key player for Chelsea
After his performances have come under scrutiny this season following his £106m switch in January 2023, the 23-year-old has certainly done his talking on the pitch.
Fernandez had a run of four league games starting on the bench, however Maresca has shown faith in the Argentine in the previous two outings against Leicester City and Aston Villa to start for the Blues and his faith has certainly been repaid.
He has seven goal contributions - two goals and five assists - in his last five appearances in all competitions, with Fernandez netting a fine finish into the bottom corner past his Argentina compatriot Emi Martinez on Sunday against Aston Villa.
Maresca's persistence of sticking with Fernandez has been rewarded and Chelsea are seeing the best of the midfielder at the perfect time during a period where there is a real possibility of taking maximum points in December.
Three on the road
After a brief return to Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa, Chelsea return to their travels on the road. They will have played five out of six away from home by the time they next return to west London against Brentford on December 15.
Southampton, Spurs and FC Astana await and Chelsea will be relishing the opportunity to win another three games in a row to extend their winning run to six matches in all competitions.