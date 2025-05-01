Djurgarden 1-4 Chelsea: Super-sub Nicolas Jackson grabs brace as Blues take comfortable lead
Chelsea came out on top when they faced Djurgarden in the Conference League first leg, coming out 4-0 victors.
Jadon Sancho got the Blues off to a great start in the first half, firing his side ahead after just 15 minutes before Noni Madueke doubled their lead before the break.
It was two assists in the first 45 minutes for Enzo Fernandez, who was one of four players to be replaced at half-time, with one eye on the Premier League.
Substitute Nicolas Jackson made it goals in consecutive games as he gave Chelsea a three-goal lead in Sweden.
Enzo Maresca's side take a huge lead into the second leg as they look to seal their place in the Conference League final.
Chelsea took time to adapt to the playing surface at the 3Arena, with the 3G pitch proving to be a struggle for the Blues in the early stages despite their dominance.
Loanee Sancho put the visitor's ahead after Enzo Fernandez found the winger with a great cross towards the back post.
The Englishman took his time, controlling the ball before sliding past the Djurgarden goalkeeper to put Chelsea ahead just 15 minutes in.
With a one-goal lead, the Blues continued their dominance and could have been two ahead just minutes later as Tyrique George and Sancho combined well. The Cobham academy graduate flashed a low cross into the six yard box, but nobody was there to convert for Chelsea.
Noni Madueke had a golden chance to double Chelsea's lead before half-time, as the winger was played in on goal by Reece James, but Jacob Rinne denied the winger from close range.
Despite his miss, it was Madueke who put Chelsea two goals ahead going into the break as Fernandez picked the ball up from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the box before feeding in Madueke on the right. The winger slid the ball home to double the lead.
Djurgarden came close to pulling one back at the end of the half, but Filip Jorgensen was called into action to keep Chelsea's two-goal lead in tact.
With Chelsea leading 2-0 at half-time, Enzo Maresca opted to use his bench as Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Trevoh Chalobah replaced Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James and Marc Cucurella at the break.
Jorgensen kept Chelsea's two-goal lead as the Danish goalkeeper denied Adam Stahl, whose header from a corner was kept out.
This came just minutes after Tokmac Nguen saw a shot saved by Jorgensen, who was impressing in the absence of Robert Sanchez.
With the hosts dominating, it was Chelsea who scored the next goal as substitute Jackson capitalised on a mix-up in the Djurgarden defence to give Maresca's side a comfortable three-goal lead.
Full of confidence after his first goal, another two substitutes combine for Jackson's second as Caicedo wins the ball back on the edge of the box.
The interception falls to Jackson, who rolls the ball onto his left foot before firing into the top right corner with an unstoppable strike.
Djurgarden pulled a goal back just moments later as Isak Alemayehu Mulugeta got on the end of the cross to head a ball down into the ground and past Jorgensen.
The hosts came close to adding a second, but were unable to convert from close range as Maresca's men sat deeper, hoping to hold on to their lead.
The final moments saw a proud day for 16-year-old Reggie Walsh, who replaced fellow Cobham graduate Tyrique George for his Chelsea debut as the Blues held on to their lead.