Djurgarden vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Conference League tie
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Djurgarden in the Conference League.
With Chelsea seeking a good result to take back to Stamford Bridge in the semi-final, Maresca has named a fairly strong team.
Robert Sanchez, who has reclaimed the starting position in net, did not travel, with Filip Jorgensen taking his place in the side on European days.
Captain Reece James was named in midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez, while Noni Madueke was given the call in attack.
Tyrique George will be looking to keep up his good form as he appears to be leading the line for the Blues.
Here are the confirmed teams from the 3Arena for the Conference League tie between Djurgarden and Chelsea.
Djurgarden
Starting XI: Rinne, Danielson, Finndell, Gulliksen, Haarala, Kosui, Nguen, Priske, Stahl, Stensson, Une-Larsson
Bench: Alemayehu Mulugeta, Atlee, Bergh, Croon, Selfven, Tenho, Vucenovic
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Acheampon, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez, Madueke, Sancho, George
Bench: Bergstrom, Curd, Colwill, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Amougou, Walsh, Palmer, Neto, Mheuka, Jackson