Enzo Maresca's message to Chelsea squad ahead of Conference League final revealed
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has sent a final message to his squad ahead of the Conference League final against Real Betis on Wednesday.
The Blues have been favourites for the competition this season, and are yet to slip up as they eased to the final.
With Maresca confirming a 23-man travelling squad ahead of the fixture, it remains to be seen as to who will play on Wedensday night.
The likes of Filip Jorgensen, who the Italian confirmed will start in goal, Benoit Badiashile and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have all been regulars.
However, with a strong Real Betis side standing in the way of Chelsea and their first piece of silverware under the new ownership, Maresca could turn to his first team regulars.
Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Maresca sent a rallying cry to his Chelsea team as he set his expectations for the game.
He began: "It has been important since day one because it is the competition we are in. We can't play in the Champions League (this season) if we are Conference. It was the most important. We need to try to win.
"If we are able to win, it's a good thing. We continue to build a winners mentality. There is only one way to do this, win games. I think we won many games this season but it's not enough. Sunday is over, we are happy, tomorrow we need to show again the desire."
The Italian continued to reveal that he has struggled to motivate his side in the competition, with Chelsea often dominating matches and being the favourites from the start.
"Probably the most complicated thing this season has been to convince the players that for us it is the best competition in the world," Maresca continued. "The reason why is because it's the competition we are in.
"It was difficult because I needed to convince them we couldn't drop because we could lose points against any team. We need to respect any team we face. I'm not focused about winning this competition because my name (will go down in history)."
With less than 24 hours until kick-off, Maresca has a decision to make on his line-up as he looks to make it consecutive seasons with silverware personally, having lifted the Championship with Leicester last campaign.