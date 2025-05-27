Enzo Maresca reveals why Chelsea struggled with motivation in Conference League
Enzo Maresca has admitted that his side have struggled with motivation in the Conference League this season.
The Blues face Real Betis in in Poland on Wednesday night, with the winner being crowned champions of the UEFA Conference League.
Victory over Djurgarden sealed Chelsea's place in the final, while Real Betis overcame Serie A side Fiorentina to set up the clash.
With Filip Jorgensen set to start in place of Robert Sanchez, Maresca has several more selection decisions to make.
A win on Wednesday would see Maresca claim back to back titles after winning the Championship with Leicester City last season.
However, the Italian has revealed that he struggled to keep his side motivated in comparison to last year's triumph in England's second division.
He admitted: "Probably the most complicated thing this season has been to convince the players that for us it is the best competition in the world. The reason why is because it's the competition we are in."
The Chelsea head coach, who secured Champions League football for the Blues after their win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, continued to explain their struggles.
"It was difficult because I needed to convince them we couldn't drop because we could lose points against any team. We need to respect any team we face. I'm not focused about winning this competition because my name (will be in history)."
Maresca could be the manager that ensures Chelsea complete the European set, having already won the Europa League and Champions League.
The Italian finalised by telling his team to prove their doubters wrong by lifting the trophy on Wednesday.
He concluded: "Every day, no doubt (we have something to prove). What we have done is done. We prove ourselves tomorrow that we can win a title. We play many games in this competition, just one more.
"The message for the players is the same. Every day is the chance to prove, improve and compete for important titles."