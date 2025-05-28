Explained: Why Romeo Lavia won't receive medal if Chelsea win Conference League
Chelsea star Romeo Lavia will not receive a medal if the Blues lift the Conference League on Wednesday night.
The midfielder, who made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, struggled again in an injury-hit campaign.
While Enzo Maresca's side looked a more dominant force with the Belgian youngster in their side, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez were deployed at the heart of midfield due to Lavia's inability to stay fit.
The 21-year-old would have been hoping that he could end his second season at Stamford Bridge with some silverware.
However, Lavia will not receive a medal if Chelsea lift the Conference League when they face Real Betis on Wednesday night, it has been revealed.
The majority of Chelsea's squad, including currently suspended winger Mykhailo Mudryk, will be receiving medals if the Blues can secure victory.
Lavia, who has not been registered for the Conference League squad this season, will not be eligible to pick up a medal.
Youngsters Reggie Walsh, Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George are all in line to get medals, with Levi Colwill and Reece James speaking about them in the pre-match press conference.
"Being two academy boys, winning the competition is huge," said Coliwll.
"It's stuff that you dream of as a kid. Hopefully we can encourage more academy boys to do what we're doing.
"Players like Reggie, Josh and Ty, they get a chance to get a medal."
Chelsea are hopeful of completing the European set, having previously won both the Champions League and Europa League twice.
Maresca can put his name in history with a win on Wednesday as the Italian is seeking trophies in consecutive seasons after lifting the Championship with Leicester last campaign.