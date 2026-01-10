Chelsea secured their first win under new head coach Liam Rosenior with a 5-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

It was an expected win for the Blues over the Championship side, but it was still a special night nonetheless for Rosenior, who got the first win of his Chelsea stint.

The former Strasbourg boss fielded a heavily rotated side as predicted, with Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos, and Tosin Adarabioyo being the only three players who kept their spots in the starting line-up from the Fulham defeat.

IMAGO / IPS

The game started slowly. Chelsea only managed to break the deadlock just before half-time through Jorrel Hato's brilliant strike, scoring his first goal for the club.

Trailing, Charlton were forced to play more openly in the second half, and Chelsea made them pay for it.

Adarabioyo doubled Chelsea's lead five minutes into the second half, before Miles Leaburn pulled one back for the hosts seven minutes later.

It did not take Chelsea long to regain a two-goal lead, and this time, it was Marc Guiu who got on the score sheet in the 62nd minute, exploiting a bad parry from goalkeeper Will Mannion.

The scoreline stayed at 3-1 until Chelsea impressively added two goals in stoppage time, through substitutes Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings in the Charlton win, according to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Filip Jorgensen: 6.7

Josh Acheampong: 7.0

Tosin Adarabioyo: 8.4

Benoit Badiashile: 6.7

Jorrel Hato: 7.4

Moises Caicedo: 7.2

Andrey Santos: 7.3

Jamie Gittens: 6.9

Facundo Buonanotte: 7.6

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.5

Marc Guiu: 7.3

Substitutes

Estevao: 7.4

Enzo Fernandez: 8.2

Liam Delap: 6.1

Wesley Fofana: 6.7

Pedro Neto: 7.5