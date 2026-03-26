The 12 Chelsea first-team players on national team duty for March's international break

12 Chelsea first-team players are away on international duty for March's international break, with many continuing their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

The Blues entered the international break with a frustrating four-match losing streak.

While it is far from ideal, Liam Rosenior is hoping the break benefits the players after a tough two weeks.

"Hopefully, the players get a change," the Chelsea head coach admitted after Saturday's defeat to Everton.

"Most of them have to fly across the world and represent their countries, but maybe a reset, maybe some time away to regather their thoughts and have a different lineament and come back, may refresh the group."

Among the senior team, 12 players have been called up by their national teams.

Some of these players, including those from Brazil, France, and Portugal, have travelled to North America to acclimatise themselves to the host continent before this summer's World Cup.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos will be part of Brazil's team for the upcoming friendlies against Malo Gusto's France, as well as Croatia, in the United States in the upcoming week.

Pedro Neto, on the other hand, could feature in Portugal's friendlies against Mexico and the USA, on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

Cole Palmer and the England national team will stay in the country for their friendly fixtures against Uruguay and Japan.

Similarly, Enzo Fernandez's Argentina will face Mauritania and Zambia on Friday and next Wednesday on their home soil.

Moises Caicedo will not have to travel far with the Ecuador national team since they face Morocco in Madrid, Spain, before playing another friendly against the Netherlands in Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Josh Acheampong will continue to be part of England Under-21's qualification campaign for the U21 Euros.

Here are the 12 players on international duty in March:

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Joao Pedro (Brazil)

Andrey Santos (Brazil)

Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)

Cole Palmer (England)

Malo Gusto (France)

Jorrel Hato (Netherlands)

Pedro Neto (Portugal)

Mamadou Sarr (Senegal)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Josh Acheampong (England Under-21)