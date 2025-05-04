Chelsea vs Liverpool: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named an unchanged XI in the Premier League for the first time in six months as Chelsea face Liverpool.
The Blues come into the game off the back of an impressive win in the Conference League on Thursday, and turn their attention to domestic action.
Arne Slot's men were crowned Premier League champions last week, but Chelsea will be hoping to spoil the party in their search for Champions League football next season.
Romeo Lavia returns in midfield, while Nicolas Jackson keeps his place up front after returning from injury.
Robert Sanchez has made a quick recovery after missing out on the trip to Sweden on Thursday and takes his place in net.
Here are the confirmed teams from the Stamford Bridge for the tie between Liverpool and Chelsea.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George
Liverpool
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Bench: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Bradley