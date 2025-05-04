Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool: Fernandez & Palmer boost Champions League hopes as Blues claim huge victory
Chelsea came out 3-1 victors over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a huge boost to their Champions League hopes for next season.
After Arne Slot's side already claimed the Premier League title last week, Chelsea turned up to ruin the party as the Blues still have it all to play for.
Enzo Fernandez got his side off to the perfect start, bringing down a Pedro Neto cross before taking his time to slot home.
Despite Liverpool domination in terms of possession, Chelsea defended as a unit and held a slender lead going into the break before an own goal saw the Blues take control.
Cole Palmer's cross caused issues for the Liverpool defence, with Virgil van Dijk's clearance cannoning off Jarrell Quansah to give Chelsea a second.
It was Van Dijk who pulled one back in the 84th minute before Palmer ended his goal drought, scoring a penalty with the last kick of the game.
The victory sees Enzo Maresca's men put their Champions League chances firmly in their hands with three games remaining in the Premier League.
The Blues had the perfect opportunity to make it 2-0 with just five minutes on the clock as Noni Madueke ran through on goal, with Nicolas Jackson and Neto either side. However, the winger opted to go alone but dragged a weak shot off target.
While the visitors dominated possession since the opener, Chelsea who came closer to a second goal through Moises Caicedo, whose floated cross came off the Liverpool bar.
Neto came close to doubling the lead, minutes before the break, as the winger took on Kostas Tsimikas before unleashing a low left-footed shot into the sidenetting.
Madueke had the ball in the back of the net before the break, rounding Alisson before slotting into the back of the net. However, Jackson was called for offside in the build-up to the goal, meaning that it didn't count.
The second half began with more Liverpool domination in midfield, but the Reds were lucky not to be down to 10-men after a challenge from Virgin van Dijk.
The Dutchman caught Romeo Lavia late, but was only handed a yellow card early in the second period.
Chelsea doubled their lead on the 56th minute, with Cole Palmer creating a chance out of nothing before Van Dijk sliced a clearance against Quansah and into the back of their own net.
Jackson was the next Chelsea player to test Alisson, doing well to win the ball of Quansah before firing a low shot straight at the Brazil goalkeeper.
With Liverpool seeking a way back into the game, Mohamed Salah headed wide from a guilt-edged chance.
Palmer came close to ending his goal drought after an incredible run, striking the post from a tight angle.
Liverpool netted a late goal through Van Dijk, who made up for his earlier mistake to head home from a corner with less than 10 minutes left.
The Blues made it 3-1 in the last seconds of the game, with Palmer converting from the penalty spot after Moises Caicedo was brought down.