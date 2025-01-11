Chelsea vs Morecambe: Confirmed team news for FA Cup third round tie
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Morecambe in the FA Cup as the Blues look to end their run of four winless matches.
Chelsea host the League Two side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will hope to avoid a huge upset against the Shrimps, who are battling to avoid relegation in league.
Romeo Lavia and Reece James’ returns from injury offer the Blues a welcome double boost, while Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain sidelined.
Ben Chilwell, Cesare Casadei and Carmel Chukwuemeka are all absent, with their futures being resolved as they eye January moves away.
Chelsea have not picked up a win since their 2-1 victory over Brentford nearly a month ago, with draws against Everton and Crystal Palace being added to by defeats to Fulham and Ipswich for Maresca's men.
Here is the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Morecambe.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, James, Tosin, Disasi, Veiga, Lavia, Nkunu, Felix, George, Neto, Guiu
Bench: Sanchez, Colwill, Acheampong, Gusto, Cucurella, Enzo, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Morecambe
Starting XI: Burgoyne, Hendrie, White, Stott, Edwards, Williams, Tolitt, Dackers, Tutonda, Songo'o, Jones
Bench: Scales, Lewis, Taylor, Macadam, Hope, Angol, Slew, Lewis, Dobson
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca spoke about Morecambe and discussed the importance of the FA Cup to Chelsea.
"Now, I know many things (about the opposition) because I watched many games of them to be ready for tomorrow," he said.
"Probably the culture and the history of this competition. It's the oldest one. It's very nice. Not only in Italy, but also in Spain, they care about the competition but not like in England with the FA Cup."