Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Estevao among few positives in disappointing draw

Chelsea dropped more points in their final game of 2025 after being held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge by Bournemouth on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing start to the game for Chelsea, who conceded the opener just six minutes into the game.

David Brooks had a free header at point-blank range inside the box from a long throw, and despite Robert Sanchez managing to deflect the ball, he was beaten to the ball by the Bournemouth captain.

It did not take Chelsea long to equalise.

Estevao won a penalty less than 10 minutes after Bournemouth's opener, and Cole Palmer converted it confidently, scoring his first spot-kick of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It looked even more promising for the hosts after Enzo Fernandez turned the game around with a beautifully-placed strike in the 23rd minute.

Unfortunately, Bournemouth's long throws once again caught Chelsea, and Justin Kluivert tapped in arguably the easiest goal of his career.

The score stayed at 2-2 at half-time, after which Blues head coach Enzo Maresca introduced triple substitutions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After such an eventful half, however, the pace was a lot slower after the break.

Bournemouth's attacks reduced significantly, from 14 shot attempts in the first half to just three for the remainder of the game. Chelsea, on the other hand, continued to push for a late winner, albeit to no avail.

Estevao was arguably the busiest Chelsea attacker in the match, completing four out of his six dribble attempts.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings against Bournemouth, according to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 7.5

Josh Acheampong: 5.7

Wesley Fofana: 8.1

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.3

Malo Gusto: 6.3

Moises Caicedo: 7.2

Enzo Fernandez: 8.0

Estevao: 8.1

Cole Palmer: 7.7

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.6

Liam Delap: 6.5

Substitutes

Reece James: 7.0

Pedro Neto: 7.5

Joao Pedro: 6.1

Andrey Santos: 7.3

Jamie Gittens: N/A