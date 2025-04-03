Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham: Enzo Fernandez heads Blues into Champions League contention amid VAR controversy
Chelsea earned three points against Tottenham Hotspur on their return from the international break thanks to an Enzo Fernandez header in the second half.
Enzo Maresca's side were dominant throughout, and kept Spurs quiet as the visitors failed to register a shot on target in the first half.
Despite Chelsea's first half dominance, they were unable to break the deadlock heading into the break but Fernandez scored just after half-time.
Cole Palmer grabbed his first assist in four months for Chelsea, finding the onrushing Fernandez, who headed home, having now scored both home and away against Spurs.
Moises Caicedo, who was brilliant yet again, thought he had doubled the lead before his strike was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.
It was nearly a disaster for the Blues, but they were saved by VAR as Pape Mate Sarr's strike was ruled out for a foul on Caicedo.
The win sees Chelsea leapfrog Manchester City, with Maresca's side sitting fourth in the table ahead of the end of season run-in.
The Blues should have been ahead after just 50 seconds, with Nicolas Jackson running in on goal as the forward made an instant impact on his return.
However, the forward saw his shot denied before Micky Van de Ven's clearance hit the forward but was denied by the Spurs post.
Malo Gusto nearly struck the hosts ahead on the sixth minute, firing a volley into the Tottenham sidenetting as Chelsea continued their early dominance.
It was Enzo Fernandez who came close next, with Cole Palmer picking out the Argentinian with a sublime pull-back inside the visitors' box. However, Destiny Udogie got a foot on the ball to see it safely into Vicario's gloves.
Vicario was called into action once again at the end of the first half, with Pedro Neto's cross finding Jadon Sancho, who took a touch before firing his shot towards goal, which was brilliantly tipped over for a corner.
The visitors didn't register a shot on target in the first half for the second consecutive game, and third this season, showing Chelsea's dominance.
The Blues were rewarded for their dominance, with Enzo Fernandez heading his side into the lead early in the second half, converting from a brilliant Palmer cross.
Moises Caicedo, who had been the best player on the pitch up until this point, thought he had doubled Chelsea's lead through a brilliant volley just minutes later.
A Fernandez free-kick was headed back by Levi Colwill, as Caicedo met the ball to strike a powerful volley into the bottom corner. However, a four minute VAR check ruled the goal out, adjudging Colwill to be in an offside position.
With Ange Postecoglou opting to make changes for Spurs, Pape Mate Sarr equalised for the visitors - hitting a long ranged strike which Robert Sanchez deflected into his own net, one that the Spaniard won't want to see again.
Luckily for the Blues, VAR intervened to recommend Craig Pawson review the footage, with Sarr handed a yellow card for a foul on Caicedo in the build up as the goal was disallowed.
With Spurs chasing an equaliser, Sanchez did brilliantly to deny Son what looked to be a certain goal, with Brennan Johnson finding the winger at the far post.
However, Sanchez leaped across his goal to pull off an incredible instinctive save to deny the South Korean and secure Chelsea all three points.