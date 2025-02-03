Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Cole Palmer & Pedro Neto inspire second half comeback as Blues receive VAR fortune
Chelsea completed a second half comeback as they came out winners against London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
Jarrod Bowen fired the visitors ahead after a mistake from Levi Colwill gifted West Ham the lead, with the defender passing into Bowen's path.
With the Blues behind at half-time, Enzo Maresca opted to make changes early in the second half as his substitutes made the difference as they played their part in the comeback.
Pedro Neto made it 1-1 just 10 minutes after his introduction, following up a loose ball to fire Chelsea back level.
It was Cole Palmer who inspired for the goal that saw Chelsea lead, with the midfielder driving at the West Ham defence before seeing his cross deflected into the back of the net.
The victory was much needed for Maresca's men ahead of their FA Cup clash with Brighton next weekend.
Chelsea began the game the most dominant of the two sides, with the Blues taking the game to West Ham in the early stages.
Despite the possession, the hosts were unable to carve many clear chances, with Noni Madueke turning onto his left foot to fire off target in the opening minutes.
Enzo Fernandez had the best chance of the half after Madueke found the midfielder, but his shot was dragged wide past the post.
It was the hosts who took the lead before half-time with Bowen firing the visitors into the lead on his return.
Colwill passed the ball to Bowen, who took a touch and fired low past Filip Jorgensen.
Chelsea star Cole Palmer nearly scored on the brink of half-time as the England international stepped up from a free-kick 40-yards out. His strike was tipped over the bar by Alphonse Areola to keep the visitors ahead.
With the Blues starting the second half slow, Maresca opted to make early changes with Marc Guiu and Pedro Neto replacing Nicolas Jackson and Jadon Sancho before both Malo Guston and Christopher Nkunku also entered the game early into the second period.
It was substitute Neto who put the Blues level in controversial fashion as Colwill appeared to foul Bowen in the build-up to the goal before Chelsea appeared to get lucky with an offside call by VAR.
It was Neto who began the attack with a fine cross, which Guiu appeared to flick onto Cucurella before the ball fell to Neto eventually to fire home.
Replays appeared to show that Neto's cross was flicked into Cucurella's path, who was in an offside position, but as the on-field referee missed the touch by Guiu, Cucurella was adjudged to be onside from Neto's cross.
Chelsea completed their comeback through Palmer, who picked the ball up wide on the left before he ran at the West Ham defence. Palmer's attemted cross deflected off Wan-Bissaka and into the back of the net.
The Blues will be hoping to carry their form into next wek as the focus switches to an FA Cup clash with Brighton, before returning to Premier League action with the exact same fixture at the Amex.