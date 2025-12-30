Chelsea 2:2 Bournemouth: Palmer and Fernandez strike in frustrating draw

Chelsea and Bournemouth shared the points on their final Premier League match of 2025, with Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez scoring for the Blues.

Enzo Maresca's side were looking to end December on a high following a disappointing month, with their latest dropped points coming in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa earlier this week.

However, it looked like Chelsea's poor December was set to continue as they were behind after just seven minutes, with David Brooks putting the visitors ahead.

The Blues were undone by a long-throw, which allowed Brooks to tap in after initially being denied by Robert Sanchez. Maresca's men were back level soon after, Palmer converting from the penalty spot in the first half before Fernandez put the hosts ahead.

It was another long throw that saw the sides go in level at half-time, with Justin Kluivert scoring a tap-in following a Trevoh Chalobah flick-on.

Neither side were able to find a winner, with the points shared at Stamford Bridge, much like they were at the Vitality Stadium in Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Bournemouth earlier this month.

Enzo Fernandez scored a curling effort in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. | IMAGO / IPS

In what could be his final match as a Cherry, Antoine Semenyo was vital in Bournemouth's fantastic performance.

Just seven minutes in the Man City-bound winger's long throw found it's way to Brooks, whose initial attempt was kept out by Sanchez.

However, the Spaniard wasn't able to stop the follow up, despite putting his body on the line, as Chelsea went behind in the opening moments.

After the early set-back, Chelsea took the game to Bournemouth and it was Brazilian youngster Estevao who was the pick of the bunch.

The 18-year-old won his side a penalty after 12 minutes, running at Semenyo before seeing his heels clipped by the attacker. A lengthy VAR check took place after play was allowed to continue, and referee Sam Barrott was sent to the monitor before awarding a penalty.

Palmer stepped up for the penalty and slotted past former Blue Djorde Petrovic, who dived the right way - but the spot-kick was inch perfect, into the bottom left corner.

Fernandez fired Chelsea ahead just moments later, picking the ball up from Alejandro Garnacho before dancing past Alex Scott and unleashing a curling strike into the top right corner of Bournemouth's goal.

However, like the visitor's lead - Chelsea's was also short lived.

Wesley Fofana appeared frustrated after his Chelsea side conceded twice against Bournemouth. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Just five minutes later, a long throw proved to be the Blues' weakness again as they conceded a goal from a throw in for the fourth time this season.

Semenyo's missile was met by Chalobah at the near-post, who flicked the ball towards Kluivert at the far post for a tap-in.

The 14 shots that Bournemouth took in the first half was a club record in the Premier League for the Cherries, and the most Chelsea conceded in a first half since records began.

The second period was just as uninspiring, with Reece James and Pedro Neto on at the break as Maresca chased a winner.

However, it was Bournemouth who came closest to stealing all three points towards the end as substitute Enes Unal was gifted a florious chance.

From the penalty spot, the striker found the ball at his feet but was unable to register a shot on target as the points were shared between the sides for the second time this month.