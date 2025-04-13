Chelsea 2-2 Ipswich Town: Enzo Maresca's side complete two-goal comeback in disappointing draw
Chelsea had to settle for a point against Ipswich, after fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues dominated the early stages of the match, creating several chances but found themselves behind after a quick counter-attack from Ipswich saw Julio Enciso poke home.
Enciso, on loan from Brighton, was involved as Ipswich took a shock two-goal lead with their first two shots on target. This time the Paraguay international picked out Ben Johnson, who headed the Tractor Boys two ahead.
With Chelsea's Champions League hopes fading, the Blues knew that they needed a big second half to complete their first comeback since beating Spurs 4-3.
Noni Madueke and Marc Cucurella combined well as the winger's cross is turned in by the Spaniard, with a deflection off an Ipswich defender on the way.
It was substitute Sancho who netted the equaliser, a fine curling strike into the top corner to give Chelsea a point.
Chelsea came closest to netting an opener through Nicolas Jackson as the forward peeled away at the near post.
Enzo Fernandez pulled the ball back to him, but Jackson's shot bounced back off the post.
Just moments later, Noni Madueke came close to breaking the deadlock after Pedro Neto stood up a brilliant cross to the far post, where Madueke met the ball with a right-footed shot which was deflected just wide.
Madueke turned creator for the next chance, picking out Levi Colwill, but the defender saw his header saved from Alex Palmer.
Despite the early dominance, it was the visitors who went ahead through Enciso. A counter-attack saw Ipswich hit the Blues wide, with Ben Johnson's pull-back finding Enciso, who pokes home.
The visitors doubled their lead just 10 minutes later through Johnson as Enciso's cross was headed in by the right-back, leaving Chelsea with a mountain to climb.
Enzo Maresca sent his side out early for the second half, with the players on the pitch waiting for Ipswich, as they knew they had a mountain to climb in the next 45 minutes.
Cucurella led the charge for his side, and Chelsea halved the defecit within the first minute as Madueke's cross found the Spaniard, who fired home.
George Hirst nearly grabbed a third for the visitors, as the forward was gifted a couple of chances at the start of the second half. His first saw the striker hit a right-footed shot off target from outside the box before he got onto a cross just moments later to head wide.
With Maresca opting to make several changes, it was one of the substitutes who netted an equaliser as Sancho picked the ball up from a corner kick and curled the ball into the top corner, a special strike.
Cole Palmer came closs to giving Chelsea all three points in added time, but his strike was denied by Ipswich goalkeeper Palmer.
The visiting goalkeeper was on hand once again late on to deny Enzo Fernandez from close range as the points were shared at Stamford Bridge.