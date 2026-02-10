Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United: Blues throw away two-goal lead after Joao Pedro and Palmer strikes

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea side dropped two points from a winning position as Leeds United fought back at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

A fine first half performance saw Joao Pedro hand Chelsea the lead through a smart chip before Cole Palmer added a second from the penalty spot in the second half.

With the Blues in total control, they were unable to add a third despite creating chance after chance and were soon made to pay.

Moises Caicedo brought down Jayden Bogle before Lukas Nmecha converted from the penalty spot on the 67th minute.

Then, just moments later, Chelsea produced another gift for the visitors - with a comedy of errors seeing Noah Okafor bundle the ball into the back of the net.

Joao Pedro gave his side the lead after 24 minutes. | IMAGO / Action Plus

The draw will no doubt frustrate Rosenior, who was on course to win eight of his first 10 matches as Blues boss.

The head coach brought in teenagers Josh Acheampong and Estevao as he made just the two changes from the 3-1 win over Wolves at the weekend.

Taking the game to the visitors, Chelsea looked sharp and created a handful of chances within the first 20 minutes.

Joao Pedro netted his first goal of the season on the 24th minute after being picked out by Palmer. The Brazilian ran in on goal and chipped the onrushing Karl Darlow to give his side the lead.

Rosenior's side continued to create chances but had to settle for just the single goal lead heading into the break.

Cole Palmer missed a last-minute chance to give Chelsea all three points. | IMAGO / Sportimage

It didn't take long for the Blues to net a second as Palmer scored his 18th penalty of his Chelsea career in the Premier League.

Joao Pedro was involved once again as Jaka Bijol pushed the forward over inside the Leeds box, before Palmer cooly slotted home from the spot.

While Chelsea remained in control, it was Leeds who grabbed the next goal - once again from the spot after a Caicedo foul on Bogle. Nmecha sent Robert Sanchez the wrong way to inspire the comeback.

The Blues were their own undoing once again for Leeds' equaliser, with a comedy of errors seeing substitute Okafor finding himself space to slot home into an open net.

With referee Rob Jones having his whistle in his mouth, he opted not to call a handball on Bogle in the build-up before a lengthy VAR check stated that the handball was not intentional, so the goal stood.

Chelsea searched for a late winner and in the dying moments Palmer should have taken all three points. Caicedo did brilliantly find his number 10 at the far post, but with an open goal in front of him, Palmer fired over.

The points were shared at Stamford Bridge, with attention turning on a Rosenior derby as Chelsea travel to Hull in the FA Cup on the weekend.