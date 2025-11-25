Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona: Estevao caps off fine Blues display in dominant win over 10-men

Chelsea produced a dominant display in their 3-0 win over 10-man Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A dominant first half saw two goals ruled out for the hosts before Jules Kounde put the ball into the back of his own net to give Chelsea a deserved lead.

Ronald Araujo saw red for the visitors, with two yellow card offences seeing Barcelona reduced to 10-men against a dominant Chelsea side.

The second half saw the Blues' brilliant performance continue, with goals from Estevao and substitute Liam Delap ensuring a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge.

The win gives Enzo Maresca's side increased confidence heading into a London derby against Arsenal at the weekend.

Jules Kounde turned the ball into his own net in the first half. | IMAGO / Sportimage

The match promised to be an end-to-end affair, with two of the most exciting young teams in Europe facing off, and it lived up to the pre-match expectations.

Just three minutes in, Enzo Fernandez had the ball in the back of the Barcelona net after Reece James picked him out.

However, the goal was disallowed as the referee spotted a handball from Chelsea's captain before he picked out the Argentine.

Moments later, Barcelona should have taken the lead and it was James at fault as Ferran Torres was presented with a glorious opportunity in on goal. Thankfullly for the Blues, Torres was unable to capitalise on the mistake as he fired wide one-on-one.

Chelsea thought they had taken the lead soon after, with Fernandez putting the ball into the back of the visitor's net once again but saw his goal ruled out for the second time in the first half.

Trevoh Chalobah, who made contact with the cross before it found Fernandez, was in an offside position and Fernandez's celebration was cut short once again.

The goal was coming for Chelsea, and they were finally ahead in the 27th minute through former target Kounde, netting an own goal.

A well worked short corner found Marc Cucurella on the right-hand-side of the Barcelona box before the Spaniard found Pedro Neto with a low cross.

The Portugal international pulled off a sublime backheel, with Torres and Kounde making errors on the line to see the France defender turn the ball home. Despite Barcelona's appeals for offside, a third VAR check of the first-half showed that Cucurella was being played onside.

With Maresca's side dominant, Cucurella continued to show his class throughout, keeping Lamine Yamal quiet on Chelsea's left side.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors towards the end of the first half, with defender Araujo sent off for two bookable offences. The first for dissent, and the second for a late challenge on Cucurella.

Estevao scored his third Champions League goal in his third start in the competition. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Half-time saw the introduction of Marcus Rashford for the hosts, while, on a booking, Malo Gusto was replaced by Andrey Santos for Chelsea.

Santos nearly made an instant impact, putting the ball into the back of the net after an Alejandro Garnacho pull-back. However, for the third time on the night, Chelsea saw the goal disallowed due to an offside from Garnacho in the build-up.

The Blues doubled their lead moments later, through Santos' Brazilian team-mate Estevao. The 18-year-old showed his class, picking the ball up on the right before dancing past two Barcelona defenders and firing into the near post.

The goal had shades of his strike against the Blues at the Club World Cup in the summer.

Substitute Liam Delap added a fourth, while the Blues thought they were seeing a fourth goal disallowed in the match.

Estevao picked out Fernandez, who beat Barcelona's offside trap before passing along goal to Delap to fire into an open net. After a VAR check, the goal stood despite an initial offisde call.

The win sees Chelsea rise up the table in the Champions League and into fourth ahead of a huge London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.