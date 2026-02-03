Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (4-2 aggregate): Blues fall to semi-final defeat after Havertz strike

Chelsea fell to a late defeat at The Emirates, with former Blue Kai Havertz netting the killer blow to send Liam Rosenior's side out of the Carabao Cup.

Having lost 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of Rosenior's reign, Chelsea had it all to do.

Opting for a change of system, Chelsea lined up with a back three as Rosenior was without Reece James and Pedro Neto, both failing a late fitness test.

The second half saw the Blues revert to a more familiar formation, with Cole Palmer and Estevao introduced.

However, the visitors could not find the goal despite all the pressure and substitute Havertz killed the tie off in the 98th minute.

Joao Pedro impressed by dropping deep into midfield in the first half. | IMAGO / Sportimage

The first half saw Chelsea grow into the game, with the hosts protecting their first leg lead.

Enzo Fernandez was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half as the pressure mounted on Arsenal, although the Blues were struggling to create clear cut chances.

Liam Delap, who was deployed on the right wing, struggled against Piero Hincapie and was unable to make an impact being played out of position.

Arsenal, notably dangerous from corners, were unable to make set pieces count as Rosenior found a way to counter the Gunners.

As soon as the referee blew the whistle for Arsenal to take a corner, the Blues would charge three players upfield to outnumber Mikel Arteta's defence, forcing several back to cover.

With both sides going into the half-time break frustrated, it was Arsenal who were the happier of the two as they held their first leg lead.

Substitute Kai Havertz scored with the last kick of the game. | IMAGO / Sportimage

The second 45 saw several penalty appeals from Chelsea, none of which were awarded before the introduction of Estevao and Palmer.

With Chelsea's best chances coming from long range, it looked unlikely that they'd be able to break the deadlock as they threw bodies forward.

With just seconds left of the match, with the home fans urging Peter Bankes to end the game, the Gunners sealed their place in the final.

Havertz, who came off the bench, led an Arsenal counter-attack before rounding Robert Sanchez and sending his side through.

Arteta's side will face either Man City or Newcastle United in the final, with Chelsea turning their attention to the Premier League on the weekend as they face basement side Wolves.