Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea: Mikel Merino adds to Blues misery amid Cole Palmer absence
Chelsea fell to defeat at the hands of London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Mikel Merino opened the scoring for the Gunners, flicking a corner past Robert Sanchez to put Mikel Arteta's side in the lead early in the first half.
Chelsea struggled to create many chances without Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke in what was a frustrating day for the travelling fans.
The defeat sees Arsenal go nine points ahead of Chelsea as they sit second in the Premier League table, with Chelsea's task of securing top four becoming even more difficult.
Enzo Maresca will be hoping that his side can return to full health during the international break as they look to mount a challenge for a place in the Champions League.
Chelsea, who were without star player Palmer, started the game on the back foot and it was the hosts that should have been ahead early on.
Sanchez, who has retaken his palce as Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper under Maresca, nearly gifted Arsenal an early opener.
The Spaniard found Gabriel Martinelli with a wayward pass before the Brazilian hit a shot straight at Sanchez, which he palmed down before claiming.
There was some comical defending by the Blues' backline as Marc Cucurella slipped before appearing to handle the ball in his own box, which VAR later cleared. Reece James managed to get a foot to the ball before the Chelsea defence hit the ball back towards their own goal, leaving Sanchez to flop at the loose ball to keep it out.
With the Gunners dominating, Merino fired them ahead as the Spaniard flicked a cross home at the near post, with Sanchez unable to get a hand onto the ball after the corner.
Cucurella came closest to finding an equaliser in the first half, hitting an impressive volley at David Raya, who let the ball slip through his hand and roll just wide of the Arsenal post.
It was Arsenal who came closer to doubling their lead in the second half, with Merion hitting an impressive volley goalbound before Sanchez got a strong hand to the strike to keep it out.
Martin Odegaard also registered a shot on target as the Gunners pushed on to extend their lead at the Emirates.
In the end, it was a fairly comfortable win for Arteta's side, who go nine points clear of Chelsea after the victory.