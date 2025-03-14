Arsenal vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea are looking to extend their winning run to five games in all competitions when they face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Enzo Maresca's side make the short trip across the capital from west to north London as they eye a third Premier League in a row after victories over Southampton and Leicester City.
Both sides will be buoyed on by their European victories in midweek, with Chelsea and Arsenal keen to cement their position in the Champions League qualification spots at the Emirates heading into the international break.
Six points separate Maresca and Mikel Arteta's sides ahead of the London derby. Chelsea will hope to avoid a repeat of their 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates last season, which saw former Blues striker Kai Havertz, who is sidelined through injury, net a brace.
Should Chelsea beat the Gunners, the gap will be reduced to just three points heading into the final couple of months of the season, but Maresca is remaining calm and focused.
“They can be nine (clear of us)! At the moment, they are six,” said Maresca. “We are not focused if (the gap) can be three or nine or six.
“We are just focused on how we can do our game, how we can try to beat them. Then, hopefully, we can do that and we can be closer (to them). It (second place) could be a target, for sure. It’s our duty to do our best. But, at the same time, I think the target for us is Sunday’s game and then game after game how we can go close."
Chelsea will still be without Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, however Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are both likely to be available after returning from injuries in the last month.
Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Arsenal against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Arsenal vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday 16th March 2025
Kick-off time: 13:30 UK / 08:30 ET / 05:30 PT
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea