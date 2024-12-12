Astana 1-3 Chelsea: Guiu brace & Veiga ensure Blues maintain 100% Conference League record
Chelsea overcame the freezing conditions to beat FC Astana in the Conference League on Thursday evening.
A first-half brace from Marc Guiu and Renato Veiga's header ensured Chelsea maintained their 100 per cent record in the League Phase.
Astana found a consolation goal on the stroke of half-time through Marin Tomasov's superb strike, but it proved to have no bearing on the result.
Tyrique George almost opened the scoring after four minutes, but his curling effort flew just past Mukhammedzhan Seisen's goal.
Pedro was the next to have a chance three minutes later as he took Josh Acheampong's pass inside, but Seisen, who sported a beanie during the match due to the weather conditions, got down well to deny the Portugal international.
It took Chelsea just 14 minutes to break the deadlock in a cold Almaty. Guiu received the ball from Neto on the flank and he drove goalwards and calmly slotted by Seisen to open the scoring.
Chelsea doubled their lead shortly after. Neto found Guiu with a ball across the box, and the Spaniard bundled it into the back of the net to get his and the visitors' second of the game.
As expected, it was total dominance from Chelsea and Guiu was on a mission to find a third and his hat-trick. He found himself on the edge of the box and struck an effort at goal, but his strike was matched by Seisen who claimed.
Chelsea did find their third six minutes before half-time. Veiga's unmarked header from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's corner comfortably found the goal to add another for Maresca's side.
For all of Chelsea's dominance, Astana ensured the Blues went without a clean sheet. Marin Tomasov cut inside and found a yard on Veiga and smashed it past Filip Jorgensen into the far corner a minute before the interval.
Maresca was taking no risks and substituted Neto at half-time for Ato Ampah for his senior Chelsea debut.
Astana came out in the second half looking to cause a scare to Chelsea. Jorgensen was forced into action early on as he tipped over an effort from Tomasov.
Tyrique George was left frustrated after being denied his first goal for Chelsea thanks to a goal line clearance from the hosts on the hour mark.
Harvey Vale made his first appearance for Chelsea since March 2022 after Maresca opted to substitute Chukwuemeka in the 67th minute.
More minutes were handed out as debuts were awarded to forward Shim Mheuka and Kiano Dyer in the second half, with the duo replacing Guiu and Samuel Rak-Sakyi.
No goals were scored in the second half as Chelsea held out for a 3-1 victory in Almaty.
Maresca's Blues achieved what they set out to do: win the game and ensure they remained top of the Conference League.
For Chelsea now, it's an eight-hour flight back to London to begin preparations to face Brentford in the Premier League.
In the Conference League, Chelsea have one game left to play before March's last-16 ties. They welcome Shamrock Rovers to Stamford Bridge next Thursday looking to win all six of their League Phase matches.