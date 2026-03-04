Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea: Joao Pedro hat-trick boosts Champions League bid as Palmer nets in comeback

Joao Pedro's hat-trick helped Chelsea to a vital victory against Aston Villa to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification.

After falling behind in the opening three minutes, Joao Pedro's hat-trick and a strike from Cole Palmer ensured Chelsea claimed their first win in four league matches to return to the top five places in the league.

The scoreline could've been anything given the end-to-end affair in the Midlands. But Chelsea settled for a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night to dent Aston Villa's European hopes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was a horror start for Chelsea at Villa Park. It took just over two minutes for the Blues to fall behind. Leon Bailey squared a ball into the box and Douglas Luiz was there to flick past Filip Jorgensen, who was brought in for Robert Sanchez, to put the visitors on the back foot immediately.

Chelsea almost struck back immediately. Four minutes later, Alejandro Garnacho clipped a perfect ball to the far post to find Joao Pedro, but Emiliano Martinez made a fine stop from point-blank range to keep Villa’s lead intact.

Moments later, Reece James felt he was taken down inside the box by Ian Maatsen, but referee Jarred Gillett adjudged there to be no foul, which left Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior and his coaching staff seething on the touchline.

It was a good response from Chelsea after going down. They showed threat in the attacking phases, with Martinez parrying away Cole Palmer’s long-range effort.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea continued to threaten. Moises Caicedo lofted a ball through to Palmer, who was unable to get his shot away as Villa looked to thwart the danger and instead teed up Garnacho, but he was denied by a defiant Ezi Konsa.

It was end-to-end in the opening half hour. Ollie Watkins had a huge chance to double Aston Villa's lead, but his one-on-one was wasted after firing straight at Filip Jorgensen.

10 minutes before half-time and Chelsea got their deserved leveller. Enzo Fernandez picked out Malo Gusto in behind and he drilled a ball across the box for Joao Pedro to tap in from close range.

Chelsea were fortunate to not go behind just before half-time. James was intercepted and Villa countered quickly. Morgan Rogers found Watkins, who slotted past Jorgensen - but the Blues were saved by the offside flag.

A breathless first half ended with Chelsea taking the lead just before the interval. Enzo Fernandez slipped through Joao Pedro, who got his and the Blues’ second of the evening with a delightful dink past Martinez.

It perfectly summed up the open, entertaining and thrilling half, which saw the offside calls go in favour of Chelsea.

10 minutes into the second half and Chelsea extended their advantage by another goal. Palmer back on the scoresheet after Joao Pedro broke, with James’ cross coming back to the England international to slam into the back of the net.

After the discipline issues against Arsenal, Rosenior will have been disappointed with Fernandez’ booking after sarcastically applauding referee Gillett - showing that Chelsea are still to learn from their previous mistakes.

It was end-to-end football at Villa Park. Watkins had a huge chance to halve the deficit, while Chelsea squandered a glorious counter-attack immediately after.

Chelsea exposed Villa’s high line nine minutes later. Palmer clipped it to Garnacho, who perfectly put Joao Pedro on a plate to secure his hat-trick and, all but confirmed, the victory for the Blues.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After being recalled into the starting XI, Garnacho offered promise for Rosenior. But the Argentine would've been disappointed to be denied a goal after Martinez made another huge save to deny the attacker from close range in the final 10 minutes.

Chelsea saw out the win at Villa Park to get back to winning ways to claim a vital three points in the race for Champions League football.

It’s another dent in Villa’s Champions League hopes, although Unai Emery’s side remain three points clear of Chelsea.

Rosenior’s Blues leapfrog Liverpool back into fifth place as they head into FA Cup action to give them a breather in the league.

But the night was Chelsea’s and Joao Pedro. The Brazilian is hitting form at the perfect time as the business end of the season comes thick and fast.

Jubilation for Chelsea, disappointment for the hosts. A thrilling night ends in Blues bragging rights.