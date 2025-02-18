Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening.
Unai Emery and Enzo Maresca are both looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. Villa were held by Ipswich Town, who were reduced to 10 men, while Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.
It was a diabolical performance by Chelsea's standards and Maresca labelled it as their worst display of the season. As a result, the Blues are currently in sixth place in the Premier League, sitting just one point adrift of Manchester City in fourth.
Emery's Villa are five points adrift of Chelsea heading into Saturday's clash. They will be keen to avoid the league double after a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge back in December, courtesy of goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer.
After a frustrating defeat to Brighton, Maresca's message to the Chelsea players to show more desire with 13 games to play will be required to be carried out at Villa Park.
"In this moment of the season, with the chance we have of bringing this club to where this club has to be," reflected Maresca. "The desire we showed was not enough."
As Saturday’s league clash awaits, the officials have now been confirmed for the meeting in the Midlands.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Michael Oliver will take charge of the meeting between Aston Villa and Chelsea.
Assistants
Michael Oliver will be supported by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Dean Whitestone has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Unai Emery and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Paul Tierney, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Richard West.