Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Six points separate the sides heading into the league meeting at Villa Park, with Unai Emery's Villa looking to extend their advantage to nine points.

The race for Champions League qualification is heating up and Chelsea are in need of a win after three without victory - two draws and one defeat.

Following their 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, Aston Villa are looking to complete a league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign.

Chelsea are also winless in their last two Premier League visits to Villa Park (D1 L1), so Liam Rosenior's side will need to avoid history repeating itself if they are to inflict defeat on the hosts.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be keen to get a response from his side after defeat against Wolves. | IMAGO / Action Plus

"In terms of preparing for Aston Villa, the reason they score great goals is because they have great attacking players," previewed Rosenior pre-match.

"We show individual clips to our players. Our players know the strengths and weaknesses of each individual we're up against. It's going to be a very difficult game. They're very clinical in terms of the xG that they create, in terms of the values of the goals that they score.

"They're a good team. It's going to be tough because they're going to have a reaction from their last result. We have to make sure we're prepared for a very difficult game."

Chelsea felt several decisions didn't go in their favour against Arsenal on Sunday, so will be hoping to be on the right side of the officiating on Wednesday night.

As Wednesday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Jarred Gillett will take charge of the meeting between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Assistants

Jarred Gillett will be supported by Neil Davies and Steve Meredith on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Sam Barrott has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Unai Emery and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Wednesday will be James Bell, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Adrian Holmes.