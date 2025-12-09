Atalanta vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea are in Italy for matchday six as they look to get back to winning ways after a difficult week in the Premier League.

They were held by Bournemouth on Saturday, a marginal improvement on the dismal 3-1 defeat to Leeds United last Wednesday.

Chelsea are in fine form in the Champions League, winning three of their previous four games, including a big 3-0 victory over Barcelona at Stamford Bridge last month.

It has put Maresca’s side in control of their own destiny to automatically progress into the round of 16, rather than having to play a play-off.

For the trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta, who have an identical record so far with 10 points, they are without Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap, who is the most recent casualty after sustaining a shoulder injury against Bournemouth.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stadio di Bergamo for the European clash between Atalanta and Chelsea.

Atalanta

Starting XI: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi, De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Lookman

Bench: Sportiello, Hien, Musah, Pasalic, Samardzic, Scalvini, Brescianini, Zalewski, Ahanor, Maldini, Zappacosta, Krstovic

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Enzo, Gittens, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Merrick, Gusto, Fofana, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George, Guiu