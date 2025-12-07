Atalanta vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night looking to strengthen their bid for automatic progressing into the last-16.

Enzo Maresca's side need to bounce back from a difficult past week after defeat to Leeds United and a draw to Bournemouth, which offers the perfect opportunity for Chelsea to switch focus to European matters.

Chelsea's record in the Champions League will provide them with confidence - unbeaten in their previous four having lost to Bayern Munich back in September in matchday one.

They will continue to be without Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, but Moises Caicedo is available - his suspension only applies to domestic matches.

Cole Palmer is expected to be available after featuring against Bournemouth, while Liam Delap is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.

Palmer's return to fitness comes as a pivotal time for Chelsea as they look to get back to winning ways. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Unfortunately he was already out two months and he has to be out again," admitted Maresca over the weekend. "We don't know for how long, but it looks quite bad, his shoulder."

The Chelsea head coach added: "He has been unlucky. He was out two months already, now he has to be out again. Also, we are a bit unlucky because we need that kind of a number nine."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League clash between Atalanta and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Atalanta vs Chelsea

Date: Tuesday 9th December 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo

Competition: Champions League / Matchday 6

How to watch Atalanta vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2

United States: Paramount+, DAZN USA

Prediction

Atalanta 1-2 Chelsea