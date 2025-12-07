Atalanta vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Atalanta at Stadio di Bergamo on Tuesday night.

Chelsea make the trip to Italy looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games in the league phase of the Champions League.

After an opening matchday defeat to Bayern Munich, Chelsea have won three and drawn one of their European fixtures, including a seismic 3-0 win over Barcelona last time out.

It has put Chelsea amongst the club with a real chance of securing a top-eight finish, with Atalanta also holding the same record as Enzo Maresca's side in the Champions League this season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Maresca will be keen to get his Chelsea side back to winning ways after a difficult week in the Premier League. Leeds inflicted defeat on them last Wednesday, while they were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth on Saturday.

As Tuesday European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Italy.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Alejandro Hernández (ESP) will take charge of the meeting between Atalanta and Chelsea.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Assistants

Alejandro Hernández will be supported by José Naranjo (ESP) and Diego Sánchez Rojo (ESP) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz (ESP) has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Raffaele Palladino and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings will be Cesar Soto Grado (ESP), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (ESP).