Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea make their Champions League return on Wednesday night when they face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Enzo Maresca's side make their first appearance in Europe's top-tier club competition in two seasons after their quarter-final exit to Real Madrid in 2022-23.

They enter the competition as Conference League and Club World Cup champions, and a tricky start awaits them as they head to Munich to face Vincent Kompany's side.

Bayern, who have won eight of their last ten home matches against English teams (D1 L1), beat Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate the last time the two teams met back in 2019-20 in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea have been boosted for their trip to Germany after Cole Palmer made his return to the side following a groin problem, which saw him net during their 2-2 draw against Brentford on Saturday. Estevao was involved in training after missing out due to illness.

IMAGO / News Images

Maresca's Blues could come up against Nicolas Jackson, who joined Bayern Munich on an initial loan deal during the summer. UEFA rules permit the Senegal international to face his parent club, and the 24-year-old is hoping to inflict defeat on Chelsea.

"I'm very happy to see my friends and teammates from Chelsea. Hopefully we have a good game and we win."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 17th September 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich

Competition: Champions League / Matchday 1

IMAGO / Lobeca

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2

United States: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Prediction

Bayern Munich 1-1 Chelsea