Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League tie?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich meet for the first ever time in the group stage/league phase, with the last meeting between the clubs back in 2019/20 when the Bavarians sealed a 7-1 aggregate victory in the Round of 16 on their way to winning the competition.

Recent history is not in favour of Enzo Maresca's Blues. Bayern are unbeaten in their last 34 home group stage/league phase matches (W32 D2), since a 2-3 loss against Manchester City in December 2013.

Chelsea's famous night in Munich back in 2012, which saw them win the Champions League for the first time in the club's history, will look to be repeated with a victory on matchday one in 2024/25.

Chelsea will be tested to their limits against one of Europe's elite clubs. | IMAGO / Sportimage

The visitors will be buoyed on after their summer Club World Cup triumph having beaten current Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

"Having been here a while now, and seeing the change and how we've had to adapt, we’re in a good position," club captain Reece James told the club's in-house media ahead of their Champions League return.

"We finished last season super strong, and I hope this season we can build on that. I don’t look at what other people say; we can achieve anything as long as we understand and believe.

The Road to Budapest begins this week! 🏆🔵



Up next: Bayern Munich [a] / #UCL pic.twitter.com/7sYVBrZcKr — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 15, 2025

"We know we can go far with the team we have. That’s all that matters."

As Wednesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Germany.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that José María Sánchez (ESP) will take charge of the meeting between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Assistants

José María Sánchez will be supported by Raúl Cabañero (ESP) and Iñigo Prieto (ESP) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (ESP) has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Vincent Kompany and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings will be Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Rob Dieperink (NED).