Chelsea earned their first points in the Champions League, beating Jose Mourinho's Benfica at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Mourinho was greeted with a warm reception by fans of his former club, who were in fine voice, singing the Special One's name in the early stages of the match.

However, with the game underway, the Blues faithful knew that their team needed the support of the home crowd as Stamford Bridge provided an electric atmosphere under the lights.

A Richard Rios own goal got Enzo Maresca's side off to the perfect start, with summer signing Alejandro Garnacho's cross being turned into the visitor's net after just 18 minutes.

It was not all positive for Chelsea, who will be without forward Joao Pedro in the next Champions League match as he was dismissed for two yellow cards in the dying minutes of the match.

Maresca's men held on to claim all three points, which sees them recover after an opening day defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Alejandro Garnacho impressed on the left wing for Chelsea. | IMAGO / Crystal Pix

The Special One's return to Stamford Bridge dominated the headlines, but reality showed that the Blues had picked up just one win from their last five matches.

In search of changing Chelsea's fortune, Maresca turned to summer signing Garnacho, who repaid his manager's faith in him during the early stages of the match.

Pedro Neto picked out the Argentine at the back post after just 18 minutes, and Garnacho's instinctive cross was turned in by Rios to give Chelsea the lead.

The visitors had several chances of their own in the first period, but after the goal, the hosts looked comfortable and took control.

Tyrique George was gifted a golden opportunity by Marc Cucurella, who picked the makeshift striker out in attack. However, the 19-year-old was unable to convert, hitting a weak shot at goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Jose Mourinho recieved a warm reception from the Chelsea fans. | IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Benfica came out the stronger of the two sides in the second half, testing Robert Sanchez on a few ocassions.

Garnacho was searching for his first goal as a Blue and came close after a smart dribble before the former Man United winger unleashed a strike which flew over the Benfica goal.

Estevao, who came on to replace Facundo Buonanotte, had the best chance of the second half after being picked out by Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine, who had previously seen objects thrown at him by the supporters of his former club Benfica, turned creator.

Fernandez produced a brilliant chipped pass to find Estevao in the Benfica box, with the Chelsea newcomer getting his head onto the ball before his looping header was denied.

Despite Chelsea holding on to see the game out, substitute Joao Pedro was handed a late red card - picking up two yellows.

The dismissal means that the Blues have seen a player sent off for three consecutive matches.