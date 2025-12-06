Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
The Blues are looking to return to winning ways after a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Leeds in midweek.
With Moises Caicedo continuing to serve his suspension following a red card against Arsenal, Maresca discussed the options in his squad as Andrey Santos was used at Elland Road.
He said: “I try always to be honest with you. In football, in life, in any job, there is a level. Andrey unfortunately is not Moi. Tosin is not Wes. They have different skills. They are different.”
Chelsea travel to the Vitality Stadium on the south coast, with hosts Bournemouth winless in their last five outings after a strong start to the season and Maresca will be hoping that his side can produce a better performance than their showing in Yorkshire.
Here are the confirmed teams from the Vitality Stadium for the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Chelsea.
AFC Bournemouth
Starting XI: Petrovic, Smith, Senesi, Diakite, Truffert, Scott, Jimenez, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson
Bench: Dennis, Brooks, Hill, Araujo, Adli, Unal, Soler, Kroupi Jr, Gonzalez
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap
Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Hato, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Joao Pedro, Guiu
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.