Brentford vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium as another London derby awaits Enzo Maresca's side.

It's been an unbeaten start to the new season for Chelsea, who have claimed seven points from a possible nine. Their three opening fixtures have all been against London sides - Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham - and a fourth beckons on Saturday evening.

They come up against a Brentford side who have had a mixed start (W1, L2) to the campaign under new boss Keith Andrews, who replaced Thomas Frank in the summer following his departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea claimed four points against the Bees this season, but they will be without Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer is in contention after Maresca confirmed a late decision will be made on his availability.

"Cole took part of the session yesterday for the first time, not the entire session," Maresca told reporters on Friday. "Today in the afternoon we have one more session, we're going to try with him, if he's okay, otherwise he will be out tomorrow again."

Chelsea have continued their impressive form from last season into the new campaign. | IMAGO / News Images

Argentine duo Facundo Buonanotte and Alejandro Garnacho will be pushing to make their Chelsea debuts after signing for the Blues.

"He's working well," Maresca said. "For sure he needs to work because he arrived here probably not 100 per cent fit. So he needs to work. He's working well and we'll see. But hopefully soon we can give him minutes."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Brentford and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Brentford vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 13th September 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium, London

Competition: Premier League

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw back in April away to Brentford. | IMAGO / Colorsport

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network

Prediction

Brentford 0-2 Chelsea