Brentford vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chelsea return to action after the international break looking to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign to four games after two victories and one draw.

Enzo Maresca's side will be hoping to continue their positive form, which has seen Chelsea keep nine clean sheets in their last 15 Premier League matches, conceding only eight goals.

"I think there is always things that we can improve," Maresca told reporters pre-match. "And improving players, most of the time you improve the team. And then probably for the team we start to add more solutions in terms of structure, in terms of being dynamic. And I think we can still add solutions on that."

Maresca will be hoping Joao Pedro can continue his fine start to life at Chelsea. | IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea are sweating on the availability of several key players, including Cole Palmer, who has only featured once this season due to a groin problem.

Andrey Santos, Estevao, Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo all returned late from international duty, with Maresca having a decision to make over their involvement as their huge Champions League clash against Bayern Munich awaits next Wednesday.

Maresca is expecting a tough battle against the Bees, who have picked up just three points from their opening three league fixtures.

The Chelsea boss previewed: "I think it's always a tough game. It was last year, as you said, in both games. But the Premier League is the best league in the world probably for that because against any club it's always tough. We play three games, Palace are doing fantastic, Fulham, West Ham, it's always difficult. So I expect exactly the same."

Another London derby awaits! ✊🔵 pic.twitter.com/I9y03k0g4g — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 13, 2025

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Stuart Attwell will take charge of the meeting between Brentford and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Assistants

Stuart Attwell will be supported by Constantine Hatzidakis and Nick Hopton on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Lewis Smith has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Keith Andrews and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be James Bell, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Marc Perry.