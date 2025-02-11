Brighton vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Friday night.
Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round last Saturday, which saw their chances of winning domestic silverware this season come to an end.
Head coach Enzo Maresca still has his eyes on winning the Conference League, as well as clinching a Champions League qualification spot via the Premier League, with Chelsea currently occupying fourth place.
"It is a big shame for us," reflected Maresca on Chelsea's FA Cup exit, "but probably, as I said, if there is something positive it is that we can be focused on the Premier League and Conference, especially in the Premier League. Hopefully we can continue our journey there that, for me, has been very, very good until now and hopefully we can finish well."
Chelsea travel back to Brighton for the second time in six days on Friday night and will hope to claim a positive result this time around as the two sides meet at the Amex.
Brighton suffered a 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League. Boss Fabian Hurzeler has guided the Seagulls to 10th place and another victory over Chelsea on Friday will put the thumping loss to bed to cement their place in the top half.
As Friday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting on the south coast.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the meeting between Brighton and Chelsea.
Assistants
Chris Kavanagh will be supported by Lee Betts and Mark Scholes on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Stuart Attwell has been named as the Fourth Official for Friday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Fabian Hurzeler and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Friday will be Michael Oliver, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Ian Hussin.