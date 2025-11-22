Burnley vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Burnley in the Premier League.

Chelsea have the chance to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to just three points, with victory also seeing Maresca's side leapfrogging Manchester City, who face Newcastle United in the evening kick off.

It's been a fairly positive month for Chelsea prior to the international break. They have claimed three wins from their last four in all competitions, and are going strong in both the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

This is despite Maresca being troubled with injury problems, with the likes of Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer still sidelined.

Joao Pedro and Estevao have been required to step up in Palmer's absence. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have also been tasked with playing the early kick-off for the second successive time after an international break. It is a decision Maresca is not entirely pleased with.

“At least for it not to be the same team,” reacted Maresca. “Because, if I’m not wrong, after the last international break (in October), we played 12:30pm Forest away.

“We accept it once, but not two times in a row. The schedule is the schedule, and we try to do our best."

Here are the confirmed teams from Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture between Burnley and Chelsea.

Burnley

Starting XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Luis, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming.

Bench: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Mejbri, Laurent, Foster, Broja.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; James (c), Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Fernandez (c); Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Gittens; Delap

Bench: Jorgensen, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Hato, Caicedo, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu