Cardiff City vs Chelsea: Confirmed officials for Carabao Cup quarter-final tie

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Chelsea have a chance to book their third semi-final spot in 18 months under Enzo Maresca as a quarter-final tie against Cardiff City awaits in the Carabao Cup.

Wins over Lincoln City and Wolves have put Chelsea three games from Wembley - a quarter-final and two-legged semi-final - and Maresca's Blues are heavy favourites to ensure they progress.

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League, which ended a four-game winless run in all competitions.

It saw Maresca admit it had been the 'worst 48 hours' since his Chelsea arrival prior to Everton after the defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Mark Pain

But the Chelsea head coach is adamant he remains happy at Stamford Bridge as he eyes further silverware to add to his Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs.

"They are winning games," Maresca said on Cardiff. "We need to pay attention and be careful. We can achieve something important - a third semi-final in 18 months."

As Tuesday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Carabao Cup tie.

Referee

The EFL have confirmed that Tony Harrington will take charge of the tie between Cardiff and Chelsea.

IMAGO / IPS

Assistants

Tony Harrington will be supported by Steven Meredith and Sian Massey-Ellis on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Thomas Kirk has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Brian Barry-Murphy and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

There will be no VAR in operation for this match.