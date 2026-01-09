Charlton vs Chelsea: Confirmed officials for FA Cup third round tie

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie against Charlton Athletic on Saturday night.

Chelsea head to The Valley for another London derby, this time facing Championship side Charlton in the FA Cup.

Liam Rosenior will manage Chelsea for the first since his head coach appointment, as he looks to get the Blues back to winning ways after defeat against Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea are heavy favourites to advance into the fourth round and Rosenior will hope to get off to the perfect start.

Chelsea are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions. | IMAGO / Visionhaus

He arrives with Chelsea still competing on all fronts, with a Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal awaiting next week. But Rosenior is not prioritising any competition.

"Try and win every game that you play," responded Rosenior, when asked what Chelsea's best chance of winning a trophy this season. "That's the reality. If you start pinpointing and saying one competition is more important than the other, that's crazy.

"You have to compete every day in training. You have to try and win it every time you train. You have to try and win every game that you play. And if you think too far ahead, that's when you fall.

"So for me, the focus is Charlton and trying to put a run together of results that puts it in a really good place. But I'm not thinking too far ahead. We just have to focus on the here and now."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the FA Cup tie.

Referee

The FA have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the tie between Charlton and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Chris Kavanagh will be supported by Ian Hussin and Dan Cook on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Ruebyn Ricardo has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Nathan Jones and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

There will be no VAR in operation for this match, with the FA confirming that VAR and Semi-Automated Offside Technology will not be utilised in the third and fourth rounds of the 2025-26 Emirates FA Cup.