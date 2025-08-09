Chelsea made a winning start to their mini 2025 pre-season after a dominant 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge.

After reporting back from their three-week break on Monday, Enzo Maresca's side picked up where they left off from the Club World Cup, as they cruised past the Bundesliga champions, who are now managed by Erik ten Hag.

Estêvão Willian was among the new signings to feature on Friday evening and Maresca offered the 18-year-old the chance to start alongside Cole Palmer.

After just 18 minutes, Estêvão netted his first Chelsea goal on his first appearance for the club. Cole Palmer could only turn Marc Cucurella's cross onto the crossbar, but the Brazilian made no mistake to coolly slot the rebound into the back of the net.

Estêvão had his first chance to celebrate with the Chelsea fans. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Estêvão's first appearance for the Blues was a resounding success. He produced moments which will excite both Maresca and his teammates heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

His fellow Brazilian compatriot Joao Pedro ensured Chelsea sealed the victory to win the VisitMalta trophy after slotting home into the bottom left-hand corner in the 90th minute

Our two new Brazilians on the scoresheet! 🤩🇧🇷🔵 pic.twitter.com/S7AduoWZe8 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 8, 2025

Estêvão reacts to first Chelsea appearance and goal

Taking to Instagram post-match, Estêvão wrote: "First of all, I want to thank God for everything. He has done in my life.

"I’m truly happy and fulfilled to make my debut for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, alongside our amazing fans, and even happier with the match and the goal."

How Estêvão's teammates have taken to Brazilian at Chelsea

With many looking to impress both Maresca and the supporters as they eye a starting role for the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 17, Estêvão has already caught the eye of his teammates, including new signing Jamie Gittens who has arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens, who also impressed, celebrated with Estêvão at full-time at Stamford Bridge. | IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"It was amazing," Gittens said of Estêvão's performance. "You seen the Joga Bonito that he played. He's a great player with so many skills and attributes, so it's good to watch him play today and score.

"We see it in training every day. He's been here a week and he's already done mad things in training. So to see it today was one part of him doing it every day in training."