Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez secure victory for Blues in game of refereeing drama

Chelsea returned to the Premier League summit with a 2-0 victory over neighbours Fulham in a fiery fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez were the scorers but it is VAR which will grab the headlines - with a Fulham goal disallowed, a Chelsea penalty granted, and a Fulham manager scorned.

The Blues began the game with intent. Just four minutes in, Pedro drove low toward goal after breakthrough pressure - but Fulham’s keeper, Bernd Leno, handled it with ease.

Seconds later, slick interplay on the left saw Liam Delap released to shoot - a block and another timely stop denied close-range damage. Fulham’s first sight of goal came via the unlikely source of defender Joachim Andersen, whom powered a shot well over following a promising midfield transition.

At the quarter-hour mark, Delap pulled up clutching his hamstring, making way for teenager Tyrique George. That incident saw momentum ebb towards the visitors. Soon after, Alex Iwobi unleashed a long-range effort that drifted wide as Robert Sánchez watched on.

A surge of drama arrived in the 21st minute: Josh King thought he'd opened the scoring after a smart through-pass from Sander Berge. Yet VAR ruled out the goal due to a ‘careless challenge’ by Rodrigo Muniz on Trevoh Chalobah. A real let-off for the Pensioners, and the controversy was just beginning.

A physical Fulham outfit were hardly letting a Chelsea side who had a limited off-season breathe. King followed up with a shot that stung Sánchez’s palms, while a few moments later, a Muniz stab from six yards required a point-blank save - only for the linesman’s flag to go up.

On the cusp of half-time, the hosts threatened again. Fernández floated in a delicious corner that hopped off the shoulder of Tosin Adarabioyo and narrowly sailed over. Estevão impressed with a cunning shimmy and dribble yet couldn’t find the final pass. Malo Gusto then produced a last-ditch defensive clearance to deny King, only for Moisés Caicedo to follow up with a world-class sliding block.

Chelsea’s collective sloppy play stood out. Fernández lost the ball in a promising break, continuing what many may consider up to that point one of his poorest displays in blue. João Pedro, too, looked uncharacteristically messy.

Yet it was those two who combined in the dying embers of stoppage time in the first half. Pedro rose highest from an Fernández corner to head past Leno. Fulham's manager, Marco Silva, was livid, and their fans sarcastically chanted “one nil to the referee.” The Blues went into the break with a slender but crucial lead after weathering the storm.

The second half started in similar fashion - tight, tense, and tactical. Then came another VAR drama: after a lengthy check, a handball by Ryan Sessegnon in the box saw the world champions awarded a penalty. Captain Fernández stepped up and smashed it low and hard, doubling the lead at 2–0. Predictably, Fulham fans resumed their refrain: “two nil to the referee.”

Estevão continued to spark life on the right, weaving through defenders before seeing his driven effort blocked by Leno. Fulham responded with substitutions - Harry Wilson and Raul Jiménez replacing Timothy Castagne and Rodrigo Muniz - to inject fresh energy.

João Pedro had another chance when through on goal, but a poor finish saw him attempt to round the keeper and get closed down - an opportunity wasted. He’d come close again moments later, narrowly failing to meet a dangerous cross.

Estêvão showed more promise before being replaced to a standing ovation by Jamie Gittens. Fulham’s late changes followed - Emile Smith-Rowe and Antonee Robinson coming on in place of Josh King and Ryan Sessegnon - yet the tide remained in favour of the home side.

A near-post flick from Chalobah after a corner almost brought a third goal. Further reinforcement from Chelsea came as Reece James and Andrey Santos replaced Pedro Neto and Tyrique George, with Adama Traoré entering for Iwobi soon after.

Late on, Jiménez headed over from a teasing Traoré cross. Reece James tried his luck from distance, only to see his effort cannon off Leno’s palms. In the 90th minute, Andersen’s header looked destined for the net before João Pedro heroically cleared off the line. That proved to be Fulham’s final flourish.

A hard-fought win - headlined by fantastic defensive performances from Chalobah and Caicedo, and Joao Pedro coming in clutch once again - sees Chelsea summit the Premier League table again. Their league match record in the west London derby also stretched to just 3 losses in the last 37.

The Blues go into the first international break with two wins and a draw from their first three Premier League fixtures. A short journey over to Brentford awaits on the other side for Enzo Maresca’s men.

