Chelsea 2-0 LAFC: Neto & Fernandez seal Club World Cup win as Delap impresses on debut

Chelsea kicked off their 2025 Club World Cup campaign with victory over LAFC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.

Enzo Maresca's side scored a goal in each half, courtesy of Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez, to claim a 2-0 win in Atlanta.

After a short trip to Georgia, Chelsea return to the Philadelphia base for their final two Group D matches against Flamengo and ES Tunis as they look to book their spot in the knockout stages.

Jun 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chelsea forward Pedro Neto (7) celebrates scoring the first goal of the game with his teammates during the first half during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As expected, it was a dominant Chelsea performance in Atlanta. Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke both forced Hugo Lloris into early saves to ensure LAFC didn't fall behind early.

Cole Palmer almost put the Blues ahead in spectacular fashion, but his curling effort from distance, to the relief of Lloris, sailed just over the crossbar.

After all their possession, Maresca's side finally broke the deadlock. Jackson's through ball found Pedro Neto, who cut inside and left Ryan Hollingshead on the floor, before clinically firing past Lloris.

Chelsea made two changes at the interval. Reece James and Romeo Lavia were both substituted for Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez as Maresca continued to manage their fitness and minutes.

Jackson almost doubled the Blues' lead in the 54th minute after connecting with Neto's drifted cross into the box, but LAFC managed to clear to keep the deficit to one goal.

Robert Sanchez ensured Chelsea kept their lead three minutes later. A long ball found Denis Bouanga, but his strike from close range was well kept out by the Spaniard.

Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was at its loudest in the 64th minute. It erupted as Chelsea's summer signing Liam Delap came on for his debut, replacing Nicolas Jackson, while Madueke was subbed for Tyrique George.

Delap almost made an instant impact. Palmer found the 22-year-old, who almost teed up Enzo Fernandez for a tap-in, but the Chelsea midfielder was quickly closed down.

Palmer should've doubled the lead moments after as he found himself with the ball and space inside the LAFC box. He let himself down after blazing it well over Lloris' crossbar.

With only one goal separating the sides in Atlanta, LAFC piled late pressure on the Blues as they searched for a leveller.

But it was Chelsea who found the second goal of the game to give them some breathing space. Delap bagged an assist on debut after finding Fernandez in the box, and the Argentine bundled it home.

Maresca handed out another Chelsea debut with seven minutes to play. Dario Essugo, who arrived from Sporting CP, replaced Moises Caicedo. Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to leave the club this summer, was brought on for a short cameo, replacing Palmer.

Chelsea saw the game out to keep a clean sheet to claim victory over the MLS side. A perfect start for Maresca's Blues in the United States, in front of a crowd of 22,137, and something to build on.

Next up for Chelsea is Flamengo, before facing ES Tunis in their final group stage match. Job done for the Blues - starting as they mean to go on.