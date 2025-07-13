Chelsea 3-0 PSG: Palmer brace & Pedro strike in masterclass to seal Club World Cup glory

Chelsea produced a masterclass to win the 2025 Club World Cup after thrashing Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium.

A stunning brace from Cole Palmer and a beautiful chip from Joao Pedro secured a 3-0 win for the Blues on Sunday, to crown Enzo Maresca's side Champions of the World.

Chelsea started the first half as they meant to go on. They came out of the traps quickly and put PSG under pressure immediately.

Their early pressure almost saw them take the lead through Cole Palmer, whose effort went whiskers wide of the goal, to the relief of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Desire Doue had a couple of big chances for the Parisians, but Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella came to the rescue to ensure Chelsea weren't punished for their inability to make their early dominance count.

Chelsea's pressure didn't let up and they deservedly opened the scoring after 22 minutes through Palmer. Malo Gusto played the ball back to Palmer, who curled low into the far corner to put the Blues ahead.

Eight minutes later and Palmer was at it again to get his and Chelsea's second of the game. A similar goal, delaying and delaying his shot inside the box, before slotting it into the same corner as his first.

Two minutes before half-time, Palmer became the provider for new signing Joao Pedro, who added a third and breathing space. The England international slipped it through and Pedro dinked Donnarumma to put Chelsea in dreamland and in a commanding lead.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

PSG came out for the second half looking to complete the unthinkable. Dembele had an early chance in the second half, but Sanchez was on hand to make a fabulous save to ensure the Blues kept their clean sheet intact.

Enzo Maresca made multiple changes midway through the second half, replacing Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro with Andrey Santos and Liam Delap.

Delap almost made an instant impact as he fired a curler into the top right, but Donnarumma was there to make a stunning stop to tip the ball wide of the goal. Donnarumma came to the rescue again in the 80th minute to deny Delap, again, as the Englishman found himself one-on-one.

PSG found themselves down to 10-men after Joao Neves was sent off with four minutes to play having pulled Cucurella's hair.

It sealed PSG's fate and Chelsea were crowned Club World Cup champions, and thoroughly deserved. A masterclass from the Blues in the United States, a performance to be proud of and another trophy to add to the collection.