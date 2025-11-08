Chelsea 3-0 Wolves: Gusto, Pedro & Neto seal victory as Estevao offers instant impact

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto ensured Chelsea claimed their second victory over Wolves in just over a week, this time in the league rather than the Carabao Cup, to temporarily move into second place.

It was a fast start for Chelsea under the lights in west London. They had several chances in the opening 10 minutes to take the lead, with Alejandro Garnacho having the first but his close range shot was well saved by Sam Johnstone following a superb aerial ball from Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez almost put Chelsea ahead two minutes later in the seventh minute. Marc Cucurella's wayward shot was met by the Argentine's head on the way through, however he could only direct it to the wrong side of the post.

As the half went on, frustrations began to creep through the home crowd. Chelsea were unable to keep up their relentless push for an opener and chances came few and far between, despite dominating the possession.

It was a frustrating half for Chelsea as they looked to break the deadlock against Wolves. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The lack of quality on display was summarised by Joao Pedro dragging a chance wide from the edge of the area just before the interval, which was met by boos from the home crowd when referee Andrew Kitchen blew his whistle to pause proceedings.

Six minutes into the second half and Chelsea finally produced some quality. Garnacho's cross on the left-hand side was met by Malo Gusto, who nodded home from close range to break the deadlock and score his first for the club after 98 appearances.

As Chelsea looked to push on for a second to give themselves breathing space, head coach Enzo Maresca turned to his bench and Estevao Willian, who replaced Liam Delap.

Gusto celebrating his first goal for Chelsea with his teammates. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Minutes after making the change, Estevao lit up Stamford Bridge to provide an assist in the 65th minute as he pulled a low cross back to Joao Pedro, who fired past Johnstone to double the hosts' lead. An instant impact from the teenager, who Joao Pedro ensured was given appreciation by supporters for his influence on the goal.

Eight minutes later, Chelsea put the game out of sight. Garnacho secured his second assist of the night as he teed up Pedro Neto, who smashed into the back of the net to extend the lead.

🇦🇷 Alejandro Garnacho x Pedro Neto 🇵🇹



Linking up! 🔗🔵 pic.twitter.com/EUw91jAuvr — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) November 8, 2025

Despite a couple of other half chances and changes made by Maresca, Chelsea were unable to add a fourth and held out for three points with three goals and a clean sheet.

Chelsea are back to winning ways at Stamford Bridge after the shock defeat to Sunderland on October 25.

It puts Maresca's side into second place temporarily, offering them consecutive wins in the league following victory over Spurs last weekend.

They head into the international break in positive mood and at a much-needed time given their fixture schedule heading into the festive schedule, particularly with Barcelona and Arsenal both awaiting at the end of November.

A professional job well done by Chelsea against a Wolves side who are destined for relegation come next May unless they are able to produce a miraculous effort to avoid the drop.