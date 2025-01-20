Chelsea 3-1 Wolves: Tosin, Cucurella & Madueke end Blues' winless Premier League run
Chelsea ended their winless run in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke ensured Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League.
Matt Doherty levelled for Wolves on the stroke of half-time after capitalising on a Robert Sanchez error.
But it was the hosts who took all three points to claim their first win in six league matches to put Chelsea back into the top four places.
Chelsea dominated the early proceedings at Stamford Bridge. Plenty of crosses were attempted, albeit to no avail. However, the hosts were knocking on the door and Jose Sa ensured Cole Palmer didn't open the scoring for the Blues after keeping out his low strike heading for the bottom corner.
Following a VAR check for offside, Tosin Adarabioyo broke the deadlock for Chelsea after 24 minutes. Reece James shot from the edge of the area fell to the centre-back and he calmly slotted past Sa to give the hosts a deserved lead.
Moises Caicedo offered Chelsea an injury scare after staying down on the floor. Fortunately, he was able to continue to spare Maresca any further midfield injury problems amid the absences of Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez.
Chelsea were punished for their inability to build on their lead as Robert Sanchez dropped a straightforward catch from the corner in first-half stoppage time, which saw Matt Doherty stab home to level the game for the visitors.
After a slow and frustrating second half for Chelsea, Marc Cucurella restored the hosts' lead from inside the six-yard box. Noni Madueke's cross from the right-hand side was ever-so-slightly flicked on by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and it fell to the Spaniard, who smashed home to put the Blues back in front.
Madueke quickly doubled Chelsea's advantage five minutes later with a header on the line. Trevoh Chalobah, who has returned from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, guided his header goalwards, but Madueke was there to ensure the goal was his.
Nicolas Jackson thought he ended his goal drought after being slipped through by Cole Palmer, but the offside flag was raised once his strike found the net.
Enzo Maresca was able to offer Cole Palmer, who was a doubt ahead of the game with an ankle injury, a rest with six minutes to play, replacing him with Joao Felix.
Chelsea managed to see the game out in west London to secure all three points over Vitor Pereira's side. They made hard work of it at times, but Maresca's main focus and objective would have been clinching the victory.
It comes at an important time for Chelsea given they travel to Manchester City on Saturday evening to close out January. They will head north as underdogs, but will be eager to ensure they remain ahead of Pep Guardiola's side in the league table come full-time.