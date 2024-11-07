Chelsea 8-0 FC Noah: Maresca's brutal Blues breeze to Conference League win
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side comfortably secured their third win out of three in the Conference League after scoring eight goals against FC Noah.
It was no contest at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as Chelsea dispatched the Armenian side far too easily, as expected, to continue their 100 percent to the League Phase, which sees the Blues stay at the top of the table with nine points.
Chelsea scored six goals in the first half at west London. They missed several chances to score even more. It took them just 12 minutes to open the scoring through Tosin Adarabioyo's header from an Enzo Fernandez corner.
Fernandez accumulated a hat-trick of assists in the first-half before he was taken off, setting up both Axel Disasi and Joao Felix. Mykhailo Mudryk scored the pick of the bunch, curling into the top corner six minutes before half-time.
Christopher Nkunku joined Felix in getting a brace in the second half after scoring at the second attempt in the 69th minute, before netting from the penalty spot seven minutes later to score Chelsea's final goal of the night.
Maresca and Chelsea will be delighted to not have just scored eight goals, but to also keep a clean sheet - their first in the Conference League this season.
Goalscorer and defender Adarabioyo was keen to point that out immediately after the full-time whistle, telling TNT Sports: "It was amazing. Amazing game from the boys, and we topped it off with a clean sheet as well."
He added: "For us defenders, it's concentration and making sure we got a clean sheet."
Chelsea still have to play 1. FC Heidenheim, FC Astana and Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League before the knockouts. The Blues are on course to qualify automatically for the round of 16.
Next up for the Blues is a huge Premier League clash against Arsenal. Maresca will be dreaming of replicating Thursday night's result this Sunday when Mikel Arteta's side visit Stamford Bridge.