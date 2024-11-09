Chelsea vs Arsenal: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Chelsea and Arsenal come head-to-head for the first time this term, with Enzo Maresca hoping to inflict revenge on the Gunners after the Blues' 5-0 defeat at the Emirates last season.
It was a night of misery in north London and Chelsea will be keen to return a similar result on Sunday, which followed a 2-2 draw in the home fixture in west London in October 2023.
Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Cole Palmer, who has been suffering with a knock sustained against Manchester United last weekend. Arsenal face a similar selection wait with Declan Rice. The England international currently has a broken toe and Mikel Arteta remained coy on his return.
Only goal difference separates the sides and after Manchester City's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Arsenal will both be keen to take advantage of City's slump in form in recent weeks.
Ahead of Sunday's meeting at Stamford Bridge, here are the confirmed officials for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Michael Oliver will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal.
Assistants
Michael Oliver will be supported by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Andy Madley has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Paul Tierney, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Richard West.