Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea are looking to claim consecutive wins in the Premier League when they face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca's side have won both of their matches since returning from the international break, beating both Leicester City and 1. FC Heidenheim away from home.
They return to west London to host Unai Emery's side who are winless in seven games in all competitions (D3, L4). Three points currently separate Chelsea and Villa heading into the league meeting,
Reece James is absent for Chelsea with a hamstring injury. It's expected he will not return until 2025 following scans earlier this week. Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson are one booking away from a one-match suspension.
Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Date: Sunday 1st December 2024
Kick-off time: 13:30 UK / 08:30 ET / 05:30 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC
Prediction
Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa