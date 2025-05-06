Chelsea vs Djurgarden: Conference League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Djurgarden in the second leg of their Conference League semi-final tie on Thursday night.
Enzo Maresca's Blues are on the verge of reaching the Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland later this month after cruising to a 4-1 victory in the first leg in Sweden last week.
Chelsea, who have been heavy favourites to win this competition ever since they qualified, are in a commanding position and will hope to comfortably complete the job back at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in front of their home supporters.
The hosts will be buoyed on after their massive 3-1 victory against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday ahead of the European affair. Chelsea are on course to achieve their targets of silverware and Champions League qualification this season.
Chelsea will not have Christopher Nkunku available due to injury, while Romeo Lavia is ineligible. Both Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George will be pushing for starts as Maresca makes plenty of changes like he's done throughout the competition this season.
Djurgarden will travel to the English capital with nothing to lose. After netting a consolation goal in the first leg, they have given themselves a glimmer of hope. However, it will take a miracle for them to overcome the Blues to complete a historic comeback and shock.
Here are all of the details ahead of the Conference League fixture between Chelsea and Djurgarden.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Djurgarden
Date: Thursday 8th May 2025
Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Chelsea vs Djurgarden
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Chelsea 4-0 (8-1 agg) Djurgarden